WATCH | Inside Livingstone’s corona unit

Nelson Mandela Bay has ramped up measures to counter the deadly coronavirus as the outbreak continues to spread across the globe, with the first case reported in SA this week.



Livingstone Hospital, identified in February as the Eastern Cape’s quarantine facility, is now officially in emergency preparedness mode, its isolation unit refitted and fully stocked for the detection and treatment of the deadly virus...

