Toxic habits that can slowly poison your relationship

PREMIUM

Self-help columns like ours often offer up solutions without challenging you to reflect on your contribution to the marital challenges you may be facing in the first place.



So, in a contrarian mode and at a risk of annoying you, for this week we’ve decided to list what we believe to be some of the most toxic habits we bring into our relationships, even though we may not even be aware that we carry them...

