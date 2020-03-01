Toxic habits that can slowly poison your relationship
Self-help columns like ours often offer up solutions without challenging you to reflect on your contribution to the marital challenges you may be facing in the first place.
So, in a contrarian mode and at a risk of annoying you, for this week we’ve decided to list what we believe to be some of the most toxic habits we bring into our relationships, even though we may not even be aware that we carry them...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.