Mayoral Cup under way after numerous delays

After numerous delays, the Mayoral Cup has been given the green light after receiving municipal backing this month.

With the 2019 edition of the programme meant to start in September last year, political instability within the metro resulted in it being delayed.

However, after discussions between the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and the NMB Sports Confederation the programme was given the go-ahead.

NMBSC general secretary Sibongile Fondini said it was a continuation of last year’s edition, just on a shorter timeline.

The programme features an array of sporting codes, including basketball, boxing, cricket, disabled sport, netball, rugby and volleyball, with various competitions being carried out at venues across the Bay.

Codes wasted no time in getting their programmes running once the green light had been given, with the exception of cricket, which was played before the league season got under way last year.

Jendamark United represented the Warriors at the national finals in December.

Fondini said the remaining codes had got under way earlier this month and would be concluded by the middle of March.

He hailed the work being done by acting chief of staff from the office of mayor Lulamile Moolman for his efforts in making the latest edition of the Mayoral Cup come to fruition.

“He was able to assist us in getting this programme off the ground by engaging with the officials who were involved with running it,” he said.

“He has been outstanding in terms of pushing this in such a short space of time.”

He said the addition of disability sport to the programme was aimed at broadening its reach to as many codes as possible within the metro.

“Ultimately, we want to make sure that the mistakes of years gone by are rectified for the smooth running of the programme in the future,” Fondini said.