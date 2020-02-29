Whose body is that in my grave?
Curious neighbours think woman who was 'buried' in 2016 is a zombie
“There is a tombstone with my name on it and that doesn’t sit well with me,” says Nokuthula Mjekula whose family identified — and buried — a body they thought was hers more than three years ago.
The tombstone, which she says gives her nightmares, is just one of the problems the Motherwell woman has encountered since her family held “her” funeral in late 2016...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.