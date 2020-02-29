Dilapidated state-owned Bay buildings to be revamped – MEC

Eastern Cape public works MEC Babalo Madikizela announced a plan yesterday to clean up all abandoned or dilapidated state-owned buildings and make about 28 lucrative pockets of land available for leasing in Nelson Mandela Bay. .



Presenting the plan at a business growth round table event organised by the Bay municipality’s Progressive Professionals Forum (PPF), Madikizela said his department wanted to transform the property sector and was on a mission to use the properties owned by the government to attract investment, combat unemployment and collect revenue...

