Sex-video co-worker off the hook
Would you get into trouble with the law for accidentally sending a sex video to a co-worker?
For one man, the law was on his side when his female colleague failed to convince a court that an explicit clip, sent via WhatsApp, amounted to sexual harassment...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.