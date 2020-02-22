Co-accused turn on each other in Webber murder trial

PREMIUM

A bizarre scenario played out in the Port Elizabeth High Court yesterday when convicted murderer Sinethemba Nenembe — who faces a separate murder charge — cross-examined his co-accused who had earlier pointed him out as the man who had killed 76-year-old Denise Webber.



Addressing his co-accused, Fikile Mengo, 27, directly from the dock, Nenembe alleged Mengo had fabricated his evidence while in the witness box...

