Chippa’s Lebitsho hopes to start in clash against Wits

PREMIUM

Last year’s Nedbank Ke Yona captain Thabiso Lebitsho, who now plays for Premier Soccer League side Chippa United, is itching to take the field when his team tackle Bidvest Wits in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup competition on Monday in Johannesburg (7.30pm).



The 23-year-old was part of the Chippa side who knocked out defending champions TS Galaxy in a 3-0 thriller...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.