Bloodied Kings have backs to wall in Wales

PREMIUM

They say you should not kick a man when he is down, but that is exactly what a merciless Scarlets side will try to do when they face the beleaguered Isuzu Southern Kings in Wales tomorrow.



An aggregate score of 113-3 against them in their previous two Guinness PRO14 rugby matches against the Cheetahs and Munster indicates the bloodied Kings are ripe for the picking...

