Big year ahead for Bay rugby fans

PREMIUM

Despite the trials and tribulations of the Isuzu Southern Kings, EP Rugby Union general manager Thando Manana still believes it is a good time for rugby fans to be alive.



An aggregate score of 113-3 against the Kings in their past matches with the Cheetahs and Munster reflects the deep trough in which the troubled franchise find themselves...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.