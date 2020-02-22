Bay’s R79m accounting system still a headache — five years on

PREMIUM

Five years and R79m later, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has little to show for its much-vaunted modern financial accounting system, which is still not fully up and running.



As a result, the metro will now issue a fresh tender for a new company to implement the Municipal Standard Chart of Accounts (Mscoa) system — which is mandatory for all municipalities...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.