Top motocross contenders to do battle at Rover Club

Some of the country’’s top motocross riders will descend on the Rover Motorcycle Club for the opening round of the 2020 Cannabis Energy Drink Motocross National championshipson Saturday.

The MX National championships is an iconic race and the first in the seven-race championship and will certainly have riders blasting out of the gates from the first heat.

Having always prided itself on producing some top quality competitors, the Eastern Cape will see multiple top riders across the classes who will battle it out with the best of the best.

One of the local contenders is Automotorcycles-sponsored Liam Botha in the 85cc class. Also looking to be among the front runners in the class will be Kyle Townsend (Cannabis Energy Drink & Automotorcycles) as well as Danyll Brunette (The Rocket Seed) and Tristan Stevens (139 Motorsport).

In the 65cc class, Caden Weise (Solid Pave) will do battle for class honours.

The 50cc class will see Aiden Retief (KTM PE), Kyle Pienaar, Kyle Brunette (The Rocket Seed) giving it all for that winning spot.

Connor Alcock (Rencor) will represent Rover in the MX Open Support class. Kelly Benn will compete in the ladies class and André Swart in MX 3.

MX 2 will be an exciting race with local riders Tristan Purdon and Keegan Hickson-Mahony. among the favourites in the MX 1 class.

Supporters can expect some high-octane motocross racing, with competitors arriving early as action gets under way with the first heat at 9am.

Spectators are encouraged to support the riders.

The day is geared to be a family event with food stalls, coffee stalls, bars with ice-cold drinks, a jumping castle and most important — exhilarating racing.

Entrance is R60pp, children under 12 enter for free.