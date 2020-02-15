Sundowns aiming for earlystrike against Chippa — Zwane
Mamelodi Sundowns will be on the hunt for early goals against Chippa United when they meet in an Absa Premiership soccer fixture at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday (3.30pm), says midfielder Themba Zwane.
The last time the two sides played, at the start of the season, the match ended in a 1-1 draw at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium...
