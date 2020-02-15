New council chamber and parking to cost R45m

Plans to build a new council chamber in Nelson Mandela Bay are gradually taking shape with an R18m revamp of one of the halls inside the Feather Market Centre selected as the best option.



Along with a huge revamp of the Selley Hall, an additional R24m will be required for parking outside the centre — which could raise the total cost to R45m...

