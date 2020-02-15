Fast bowler Tait ready to unleash inner Warrior

Harbouring dreams of playing the game at the highest level, Warriors seamer Stefan Tait believes this is only the first step on his journey to the very top of the game.



At just 23 years old, Tait has seen injuries nearly bring a premature end to his career, but having recovered from his setbacks, the left-arm quick is eager to grab any opportunity that comes his way. ..

