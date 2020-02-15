Cutting-edge camera systems with facial recognition ability coming to Bay
Criminals beware. Nelson Mandela Bay’s ageing CCTV camera network will soon be replaced by the latest cutting-edge surveillance equipment that includes facial recognition and body language software.
Some of the cameras, which will have behaviour-monitoring capabilities, will be used for crowd management purposes, while others will have advanced vehicle and licence plate identification capacity...
