Snaking through reeds on a hidden river

To dive like a dabchick is surely one of the mantras of the waterfowl world.

It’s what every young waterfowl grows up aspiring to do, so one imagines.

But few can match the way this russet-cheeked little chap deftly dips beneath the waterweed before popping up like a cork some distance away.

The Serpentine is the kingdom of the dabchick and a wealth of other waterbirds and if you paddle from Ebb & Flow Rest Camp to Island Lake it’s just you and them, the reeds, the water and the sky.

Situated at the confluence of the Touw and Serpentine rivers, Ebb & Flow is the headquarters of the Wilderness section of the Garden Route National Park.

The Serpentine peels eastward off the Touw and snakes through the expansive marsh that stretches between the N2 and Waterside Road all the way to Island Lake.

After that a series of shallow channels connects to Langvlei and then Rondevlei and the whole system forms an internationally proclaimed Ramsar wetland site recognised to be of global importance.