Scoring goals is a priority for Gamildien

PREMIUM

Attacking midfielder Ruzaigh Gamildien knows exactly what is expected of him after being recalled from a loan by Chippa United.



“I was brought in to help the team score goals,” Gamildien, who returned recently after spending the first half of the season with Glad Africa Championship side Steenberg United, said...

