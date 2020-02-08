Carcass trap set for escaped lion

An animal carcass is being used to lure a male lion on the loose near Dundee in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

KZN Ezemvelo spokesperson Musa Mntambo said they had acquired the services of a professional hunter to help set up a trap and track down the predator on Thursday.

“By Thursday afternoon, it had not taken the bait, but we remain hopeful,” Mntambo said.

“It comes from the bush and goes through to the farms in the area.”

Mntambo said they suspected the lion was one of two which had escaped from a game reserve in the area last year.