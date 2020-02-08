Carcass trap set for escaped lion
An animal carcass is being used to lure a male lion on the loose near Dundee in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
KZN Ezemvelo spokesperson Musa Mntambo said they had acquired the services of a professional hunter to help set up a trap and track down the predator on Thursday.
“By Thursday afternoon, it had not taken the bait, but we remain hopeful,” Mntambo said.
“It comes from the bush and goes through to the farms in the area.”
Mntambo said they suspected the lion was one of two which had escaped from a game reserve in the area last year.
“We ended up killing one.”
He said they would use the best possible method to deal with the lion at the time of sighting.
It was reported that the lion had apparently killed a cow on Sunday and tried to kill another on Monday.
A camera placed near where the lion was last seen photographed the large male during the night.
In 2018, Sabelo Masondo narrowly escaped the jaws of a lion when he was attacked while walking along a dirt road near Emagcekeni village in Gluckstadt.