Stupid Things Couples Fight About

PREMIUM

We just can’t forget it. We were three years into our marriage, and we were having one of those lazy Saturday morning chats on the bed. We love having us some of those chats, especially when we’re both totally relaxed and have no urgent chores or errands to run. It’s amazing what you can get out of your spouse in an unpressurized communication.



Oh but this one Saturday morning went south on us very quickly. Phindi asked what Mo would do if he were to win a lottery in millions. We’ve never even bought lottery tickets in our lives. It was all hypothetical...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.