Stupid Things Couples Fight About
We just can’t forget it. We were three years into our marriage, and we were having one of those lazy Saturday morning chats on the bed. We love having us some of those chats, especially when we’re both totally relaxed and have no urgent chores or errands to run. It’s amazing what you can get out of your spouse in an unpressurized communication.
Oh but this one Saturday morning went south on us very quickly. Phindi asked what Mo would do if he were to win a lottery in millions. We’ve never even bought lottery tickets in our lives. It was all hypothetical...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.