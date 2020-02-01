Your Weekend

Sex-list torments Bay pupils

PREMIUM
By Tremaine Van Aardt and Zamandulo Malonde - 01 February 2020

“When I saw the list the first thing that came to mind was to kill myself.”

The dreaded “Jintoe List” the  tearful teenager from Malabar, Port Elizabeth, was referring to is one that degrades youngsters using defamatory allegations of promiscuity punctuated by vile, sexually explicit language...

