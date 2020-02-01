SA trio to perform at US Super Bowl event

Three SA “Kings of Culture” will be rubbing shoulders with hundreds of other international artists — including the Black Eyed Peas and Diplo — at the US Super Bowl LIV event in Miami, Florida, this weekend.

The hugely anticipated event is one for the books as the Super Bowl is celebrating 100 years by hosting 200 artists from 20 countries worldwide, who will perform on the Budweiser experience stage (BUDX).

And who better to represent all that is SA than Port Elizabeth’s own Moonchild Sanelly, BET award-winner Sho Madjozi, and illustrator and street artist Karabo “Poppy” Moletsane.

This year’s Super Bowl — the annual championship game of the National Football League — weekend promises a jam-packed programme of creative activations which will include music, art, fashion and sports.

The BUDX stage will be set up in South Beach, Miami, where a series of events and performances by “Kings of Culture” from across the globe will wow the crowd.

Speaking about her excitement, Sho Madjozi said she could not wait to share Africa with the world.

“It‘s such a privilege to be invited to show the world’s creatives the vibrancy of African music,” she said.

To ring some creative culture flavour to the mix, Poppy will be rubber-stamping her Afro-futuristic visuals on sneakers.

International influencer Sanelly, who was featured on Beyonce’s album The Lion King: The Gift, will also feature in the main stage events in the BUDX space.

Budweiser Africa marketing manager Thomas Lawrence said the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity allowed the “Kings of Culture” to “own” the spotlight, share their stories and network with the world’s top creatives.

“African creatives have a unique voice, style and edge with a worldwide influence.

“And Budweiser ‘King of Beers’ is excited to have identified exceptional culture shapers from the continent,” he said.

The Super Bowl game will see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers.