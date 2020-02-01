Motivated girls honoured as future leaders
Few can boast that they melted the hearts of stern police minister Bheki Cele, national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole and Easren Cape commissioner Liziwe Ntshinga — at the same time.
But Lungaka Matititi, 10, of Parson Hills Primary and Endinako Gilbert, 12, of Dumani Public Primary School did just that when they met the three while helping out at a community project...
