GALLERY | Exciting art exhibitions on show

With the commonly dreaded month of January done and dusted, the new year is in full swing and many may well have forgotten they ever had a holiday.

Luckily, for those who would like to relive those carefree December feelings, a number of Bay art galleries have exciting exhibitions on offer.

Here is what's on show at some of the galleries available to art lovers:

The Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum

The gallery on 1 Park Drive opened its exhibition Passage on January 27. The exhibition features selected works that take the viewer on unique journeys through the past and present, both real and imaginary.

Artist Keith Dietrich retraces colonial and pre-colonial trade routes through his giant watercolour paintings while Andrietta Wentzel’s 12 sculptural totems invite viewers on a hero-inspired journey.

Natasha Bezuidenhout’s large-scale ceramic installation is a memory of a life-changing journey made during her childhood while Berni Searle’s video brings attention to the plight of African refugees who risked their lives to get to the Canary Islands in the hope of a better life in Europe. The exhibition runs until March 13.

Also at the Nelson Mandela Art Museum is the exhibition Art Our Passion - Museum Our Home which opened in September 2019 and runs until Saturday.

It is a celebration of art through pieces from the museum's collection. The artworks were picked by the museum's staff and are accompanied by quotes and stories in which the staff share experiences or observations about the artwork.

Journey to South Africa: Struggle & Resistance opened on December 4 and features artworks by artists from Jacksonville, Florida, in the United States. The artists were invited to make works in response to the theme “Journey to South Africa: Struggle & Resistance” in 2018 when the annual exhibition turned 25. Nelson Mandela Bay was selected as a Sister City partner for Jacksonville in 2000 because of its profound liberation history and 2020 marks a 20-year milestone for Jacksonville’s participation in the Sister Cities project.