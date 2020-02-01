Chippa skipper wants a piece of Pirates
Skipper Veli Mothwa will need to keep Orlando Pirates’ talented goalscoring quartet at bay if Chippa United are to break their winless run against the Soweto soccer giants in the Absa Premiership at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium today (6pm).
The Chilli Boys have not beaten Pirates in six consecutive league matches and to make matters even more testing, the Bucs have not lost in six matches, with five wins and a draw...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.