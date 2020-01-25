Gun-hungry criminals need to be stopped
On Friday morning, Nelson Mandela Bay awoke to news of yet ambush attack on an armed security officer.
Dumisa Tyendiso, 29, was shot and killed while parked at the Shell Motherwell petrol station on Thursday night...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.