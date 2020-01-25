Colchester's 'Oom Jan' turns 116

At 116 not out and with no intention of declaring, Colchester resident 'Oom Jan' says the biggest surprise on his birthday was the fact that people other than his family remembered his big day.



Jan Steenberg not only attracted the attention of the Colchester residents but also managed to garner the support of provincial officials including the speaker of the Eastern Cape legislature, MPL Helen Sauls-August...

