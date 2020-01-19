Stadium in ruins, 10 years on

Finnis Street Sports Grounds a health and safety hazard

PREMIUM

A decade after the Finnis Street Sports Grounds in Bethelsdorp received a multimillion-rand facelift in the build-up to the 2010 Soccer World Cup, the facility servicing the residents of the Bay’s northern areas has fallen into ruins.



The project has fallen by the wayside with nothing but empty, vandalised and broken buildings which once housed changing rooms, ablution facilities, a storeroom and a clubhouse for sports fanatics in the Bethelsdorp and Chatty areas...

