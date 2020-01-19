January is Divorce Month: Break the Chain

PREMIUM

January is a month of spiritual and emotional highs. We’re all recharged to approach the New Year with renewed vigour. Although many in our circles no longer openly talk about new year resolutions, they still have subconscious targets to lose weight, fight for that promotion, enrol for that extra qualification, save for that dream vacation and so on.



January is also famous worldwide, and in South Africa no less, as the “divorce month”. After putting thoughts of divorce on the side over the holidays, unhappy husbands and wives are more likely to entertain thoughts of and actually file for divorce in January. It’s also part of the New Year resolutions, that people want ways to make their lives better and especially not to go around in circles, dealing with the same issues they were dealing with the previous year...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.