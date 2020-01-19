Bay triathlete Archie Zake aspiring for great things
Former semi-professional cyclist Archie Zake hopes to inspire the next generation of previously disadvantaged triathletes to take their opportunities and make the most of them.
Zake was speaking to the Weekend Post on Friday, a week after the 20-year-old participated in the Nelson Mandela Bay Triathlon Championships, claiming a respectable third place in the 15-24 age-group and fifth overall. ..
