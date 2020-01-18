Your Weekend

Why are we spellbound by the saga of the Sussexes?

PREMIUM
By CHARMAIN NAIDOO - 18 January 2020

My lovely dad called them “good gracious me” moments, and occasionally “bloody hell!” events. Bloody hell was his only pejorative term and used only when he was really angry, or annoyed — or even confounded.

It really was the worst of expletives ever to be used by my father. Oh that, and “You swine!” Really. My dad thought calling someone a pig was a really terrible insult...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
Mixed emotions on first day for Nelson Mandela Bay pupils

Most Read

X