Why are we spellbound by the saga of the Sussexes?
My lovely dad called them “good gracious me” moments, and occasionally “bloody hell!” events. Bloody hell was his only pejorative term and used only when he was really angry, or annoyed — or even confounded.
It really was the worst of expletives ever to be used by my father. Oh that, and “You swine!” Really. My dad thought calling someone a pig was a really terrible insult...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.