Your Weekend

Stripped bare, dilapidated and decayed

PREMIUM
By Zizonke May - 18 January 2020

Shattered windows, collapsed roofs and broken toilets are just some of the realities faced by pupils at Inkqubela Public Primary School in Kwazakhele every day.

The school’s boundary fence has been stolen and its electric cables stripped rom both the ceiling and the walls...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
Mixed emotions on first day for Nelson Mandela Bay pupils

Most Read

X