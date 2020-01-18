Law closing in on double-murder suspect

PREMIUM

An international warrant of arrest has been issued for a Mozambique national believed to be responsible for the torturing and killing of an elderly Port Elizabeth couple more than two years ago.



The warrant comes after evidence implicated the couple’s Mozambican gardener, Ezequiel Carlos Cossa, 26, who was living on the couple’s Summerstrand property at the time of the double murder and who then disappeared...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.