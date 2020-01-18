From unskilled labourer to qualified marine pilot
Transnet marine pilot Sandile Gebashe, 37, says his past pain has partly fuelled his passion to unearth all there is to learn about his industry, one qualification at a time.
Gebashe said losing his mother and three siblings on different occasions while he was away at sea had in fact encouraged him to continue succeeding in his industry. ..
