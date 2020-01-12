When Samir Nurković was told he was behind the leading goalscorers by two goals in the race for Lesley Manyathela’s Golden Boot Award‚ the big Kaizer Chiefs striker protested.

“No‚ am I not two behind‚ I’m one‚” an adamant Nurković said, gesticulating with his finger.

“I’m just one behind‚ right?”

When Nurković was politely informed that Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango’s hat-trick shot the Malawian’s tally to 10‚ the Serbian marksman shrugged his shoulders and smiled.

Speaking from the Chiefs Village in Naturena on Thursday, he was also not aware that amaZulu FC striker Bongi Ntuli had scored a brace when his team drew 2-2 with Cape Town City on Wednesday night.

That took the Usuthu striker on par with Mhango‚ who had scored his hat-trick on Tuesday night against Polokwane City.

“OK‚ it’s a very good competition about the goalscorers‚” the Chiefs striker said.

“I’m very happy to have somebody to chase.

“We’ll see, I’m going to try my best and score as much as possible.

“But‚ like I said a couple of times before‚ the team comes first.

“If the team is winning, then the individuals will also get something.

“But as a striker‚ of course I would like to be a top goalscorer at the end of the season.”

Charlton Mashumba, of Polokwane, is the other PSL striker, apart from Mhango and Nurković, to score three goals in one match this season — a campaign in which goal-hunters are promising to score much more than 15 goals to bag the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot Award.

The debate about the goals revealed just how much Nurković itched to be on the pitch at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night when Chiefs celebrated their 50th birthday with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Highlands Park to move six points clear on top of the Absa Premiership.

The Serbian striker missed the occasion because he was on four yellows and was therefore unable to add to his eight league goals that include a hat-trick he scored against Bloemfontein Celtic when Chiefs beat them 5-3 in 2019 in Durban.

“Part of my heart when I watched the match from the stands was sad and the other part was happy‚” Nurković said of Wednesday’s festive atmosphere, which was amplified by the club’s decision to allow Chiefs fans to get in free of charge to mark their golden jubilee.

“This is the most important thing in the end — to collect as many points as we can‚ especially after the defeat against SuperSport on Saturday.”

Nurković said he was ready to help his club in their home game against Cape Town City at the FNB Stadium on Sunday, after missing the Highlands match through suspension.

“I’m looking forward to that game against City and will be hoping to score some goals‚” he said of the match in which Chiefs have a chance of completing a double over the Citizens, after beating them 2-1 in Cape Town in the first round.

“First of all, you have to respect the opponent.

“We’ll play our game and see.

“They also have good players‚ so we’ll see.”