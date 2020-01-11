Your Weekend

Young fighter lands fine marks, bursary

By Zamandulo Malonde - 11 January 2020

Remember Teniel Smit, the girl who was not expected to live past six months after her birth?

Not only has she conquered all the odds to complete her matric with three distinctions, but she was named the top pupil from a special needs school across the western half of the Eastern Cape at the recent top achievers’ awards in East London...

