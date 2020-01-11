TRAVEL: Visa-free destinations for easy travel
Between the paperwork and the application fee, getting a visa can be nearly as painful as getting a jab at the travel clinic.
So why not avoid the whole laborious process if you can?
Though the power of the SA passport has slipped in recent years, there is still an array of exciting destinations we can visit visa-free.
A whopping 70, in fact, according to the 2020 Henley Passport Index.
This index ranks the world’s passports from strongest to weakest based on data from the International Air Transport Association and research by Henley.
The Henley Passport Index’s website (https://www.henleypassportindex.com/passport) is updated in real time, as and when visa policy changes come into effect, making it a handy resource to use when planning your next overseas holiday.
It not only shows which destinations SA passport holders do and don’t need visas to visit, but also those where visas can be obtained on arrival.
Here are the 70 destinations it currently states we can travel to visa-free:
AFRICA
Angola, Benin, Botswana, Eswatini (Swaziland), Gabon, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Reunion, Senegal, Tanzania, Tunisia, Zambia, Zimbabwe
AMERICAS
Argentina, Belize, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Falkland Islands, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela
ASIA
Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macao, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand
CARIBBEAN
Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands
EUROPE
Ireland, Kosovo, Russian Federation
MIDDLE EAST
Georgia, Israel, Palestinian Territory, Qatar
OCEANIA
Cook Islands, Fiji, Micronesia, Niue, Vanuatu
DISCLAIMER: Always check visa requirements with your airline and travel agent well before your departure date.