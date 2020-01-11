Timeless tips from Nigella Lawson

For more than 20 years, Nigella Lawson has been a champion of easy, enjoyable, and, often, indulgent food — and today, as she turns 60 (despite barely ageing a day since her early television days of Nigella Bites and Nigellissima), we have a lot to thank her for.

From the publication of her very first book, How to Eat, in 1998 (now immortalised as a Vintage Classic), it was clear to many that Nigella would become a household name in the world of food writing.

“Slowly, this book brought back my old enthusiasm,” Diana Henry has written of Lawson’s power to inspire her into the kitchen.

Since then Nigella has published countless classics, from Nigella Bites and the Italian-inspired Nigellissima, to the baking bible How To Be A Domestic Goddess and Nigella Express.

Many of us have her to thank for trays of classic fudgy chocolate brownies and girdlebuster pies — recipes perhaps now known by heart.

From her cookbooks and televisions series, in which she shares useful tidbits and time-saving hacks (delivered among such exuberant phrases as “gorgeous golden globules”), and from candid interviews which have revealed her wonderfully refreshing outlook on health, body image and diet culture, here are some timeless tips we’ve learned from the domestic goddess over the years.

Raiding the fridge at midnight (for snacks of any size or type) is perfectly acceptable.

Never overlook retro ingredients. In Forever Summer (2005, republished as Nigella Summer in 2014, Penguin,), her “old fashioned” tomato salad stars a homemade version of salad cream — a recipe that went viral after Nigella posted it on her Instagram feed.

If you want to taste your food, turn down the music. Nigella recently sparked debate when she announced that the loud music favoured in many trendy restaurants nowadays leaves her “unable to taste her food”.

We needn’t to be slaves to recipes in order to eat well. Nigella’s How To Eat (1998) spoke to scores of people who felt overwhelmed by recipes with unattainable ingredients and lengthy instructions.