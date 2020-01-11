Thys takes takes up post as Bay’s CFO

PREMIUM

There are very few things that the nine political parties in the Nelson Mandela Bay council agree on. That Selwyn Thys is the best man to run the city’s finances is something of which they all approve.



Thys, 56, returned to the metro on Friday four years after he left to take up a job as CFO of the Kouga municipality...

