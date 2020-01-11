Your Weekend

Thys takes takes up post as Bay’s CFO

PREMIUM
By Rochelle de Kock - 11 January 2020

There are very few things that the nine political parties in the Nelson Mandela Bay council agree on. That Selwyn Thys is the best man to run the city’s finances is something of which they all approve.

Thys, 56, returned to the metro on Friday four years after he left to take up a job as CFO of the Kouga municipality...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Introduction to Yolanda's Digital Diary || Feminist YouTuber

Most Read

X