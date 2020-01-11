Para-triathlete Andrews excited for NMB champs
Having already proved that nothing is impossible, Port Elizabeth para-triathlete Stan Andrews hopes to cause more upsets in the Nelson Mandela Bay Triathlon Championships this weekend.
Andrews, 40, will line up against some of the region’s best triathletes as they swim, cycle and run their way to the finish line. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.