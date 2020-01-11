Millions spent keeping Zambia wildlife safe from poachers

Bushbuck and impala raised their heads, then bounced away through the grass.

Jeffrey brought us to an abrupt halt.

“Leopard!” he murmured. In fact it was two and they were mating. We tried to get closer, crawling around termite mounds.

Frustratingly, the lovers had chosen a private spot and were almost hidden in a bushy gully.

We decided not to disturb them. We drove through clumps of trees with fantastic names, such as kuduberry, wooden pear and waterberry.

Further from the lodge, we started to see bits of animal skeleton and a decrease in game.

A dusty hour later we parked the Land Rover under a tree on the fringes of the anti-poaching camp.

The contrast with the cosy, luxurious lodge could not have been starker.

We were at the battlefront. Two shipping containers had been fitted out, one serving as a command centre, the other with two cages inside: one of them an armoury, the other a cell for apprehended poachers.

In addition there was a canteen, a toilet block and our accommodation.

Investment this year topped £250,000 (R4.66m), and while there is support from the Zambia department of national parks and wildlife, plus NGOs such as the Lion Recovery Fund and Panthera, Jeffrey and McKeith are funding nearly 70% of the costs.

I chatted to Kalaba over coffee. He had finished his training nine months earlier and had already seen action, arresting poachers, removing snares, sometimes having to release wounded animals from them.

“My first encounter with poachers was scary,” he recalled.

“There were four, armed with shotguns, sitting around a fire. We ambushed them, crawling along the ground in the middle of the night. We arrested three, but one ran off.”

Kalaba and his colleagues found carcasses and snares.

“The excitement of making my first arrests was mixed with frustration that one got away,” he said.

“I began to see how vital our job is.”

There are six rangers in each team, who camp deep in the bush.

With Kalaba ahead of us with his gun, we walked for an hour in the heat, batting tsetse flies to meet one of the teams.

Six mosquito nets were slung under some trees, next to a smouldering fire.

This team was reaching the end of its three-week patrol and the rangers were looking forward to a week with their families.

So far they had made no arrests, but they would typically round up several suspects on each trip.

They use a hand-held GPS device to log wildlife and photograph suspects, carcasses and snares.

Away from the downy bedding, the gourmet dining and the G&Ts at sundown, this is the work that makes sure there is something for guests to see.

Reiterating that point, on our way back to Musekese we met the lions again. Tripod was still there, lolling in the cool of the late afternoon.

Having already had one escape from poachers, he has no idea how lucky he is to be watched over by the saviours of Kafue.

• For more information visit musekeseconservation.com; zambiatourism.com — The Telegraph