Chippa look for two in a row

PREMIUM

Vuyokazi Nkanjeni



Chippa United will be looking for back-to-back wins in the Absa Premiership when they host Martizburg United, at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, on Saturday (kickoff 8.15pm)...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.