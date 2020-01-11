Bay state medics, ambulance drivers down tools

Though the department has agreed to pay the overtime, it said it was still waiting for the provincial Treasury to approve a special payment run.

Emergency calls to the state-run control room also remain unanswered, leaving people seeking urgent medical treatment with no option but to make their own way to hospital or call a private ambulance service for assistance.

By law ambulance crew members are not allowed to strike as they are considered an essential service.

The dispute is around unpaid overtime that has accrued over several years.

After the meeting, Bay EMS operations manager Ashwell Botha alerted other state officials in a WhatsApp message that medics were “refusing to do calls until these problems are resolved”.

“I have engaged with the provincial EMS directorate regarding this situation facing EMS in Port Elizabeth.

“This has led to delays in the transportation of patients and, regrettably, a delay in access to health care.

“I have additionally requested from the provincial directorate a way forward as a contingency measure until this regrettable situation is resolved,” the message said.

According to medics, the EMS control room at Dora Nginza Hospital was empty and staff were at their base on the premises, but wandering around doing nothing.

In a letter, which Weekend Post has seen, the health department’s clinical support services head, K Matshotyana, said the department had made a commitment in December to settle outstanding overtime claims.

The first payment cycle scheduled for January 8, however, did not occur due to “factors outside the control of the department of health”.

“Unfortunately the payment run was postponed to Wednesday January 15 due to factors outside the control of the department,” the letter said.

“We have requested the provincial Treasury to approve a special payment run on the earliest date of January 13.”