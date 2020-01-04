Southern Kings ready for Edinburgh onslaught
Edinburgh’s exciting counter attacking style will pose a threat to the Isuzu Southern Kings in a Guinness PRO14 clash on Saturday, Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson has warned.
The in-form Scottish side showed what they are capable of on attack when they beat arch-rivals Glasgow Warriors last Saturday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.