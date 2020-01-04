Southern Kings hope 50 is lucky omen in Scotland

While they may not exactly be clutching at straws, the Isuzu Southern Kings will want 50 to be a lucky number when they face Edinburgh on Saturday.



When the Kings run out at Murrayfield, it will mark their half-century of appearances in the Guinness PRO14 since making their debut in the European competition in 2017...

