Price check: back-to-school supplies

While the festive season draws to an end and the ever-present onslaught of back-to-school advertising bombards parents feeling the financial pinch after splurging their hard-earned money over the past two weeks, Weekend Post conducted a flash price comparison on a number of school supplies to help ease the anxiety.

With most retail shops dropping their prices of school stationery staples drastically in the days leading to the start of the first term on January 15, items on the shelves at selected shops may change in the coming days.

Major shops visited by Weekend Post this week included Pick n Pay Hypermarket at William Moffett Park, Game at The Bridge, and Shoprite and Checkers at Greenacres.

All the shops visited have specials and promotions on various school stationery items, including those listed below.

Eight generic items listed on most schools’ stationery supply lists issued to parents were selected.

All four retailers showed a high number of parents already shopping for the best prices, with some saying the financial strain of having to buy the necessary supplies was back-breaking.