What is cystic fibrosis?

Cystic fibrosis, is an inherited genetic disease that affects a number of organs in the body, primarily the lungs and pancreas, by clogging them with thick and sticky mucus.

According to the SA Cystic Fibrosis society, repeated infections and blockages can cause irreversible lung damage.

Mucus blocks the tiny ducts of the pancreas which supply enzymes required for digestion, and consequently food is not properly digested and nutritional value is lost in the process.

The sweat glands are also affected and the body may lose an excessive amount of salt during exercise or hot weather.

In early childhood, prominent symptoms include growth problems or frequent infections, especially of the lungs.