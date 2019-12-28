Top five local trends put Bay on international map

“After we trended on social media, and the article went out on The Herald, people from all over the country would come and see the place,” he said.

“But they don’t stay.

“After they see that Kwa Joe is not like the pictures that went viral they move on.”

Ngqokwe added that although business was good he had hoped to host a few more events in December.

And then there was #sharethebay.

In September the municipality flew in a group of 12 celebrities, including some of SA’s top influencers, as part of its strategy to host the celebrities to promote #tourismmonth.

The celebrities included influencers Linda Moeketsi, Mbau, Nyovest, Katlego Selekane, Babalwa Mneno, Nwabisa Joka, Tebogo Lerole, Carpo and Tumi Mohale.

Three international influencers, Sincerely Ward, Chanita Foster and Allana Foster, were also among the group.

They came, enjoyed an all-expenses-paid four-day trip during which they walked with giraffes, had a boat cruise and helicopter flips, and then they were gone.

Only five — Mneno, Moeketsi, Mohale, Selekane and Chanita Foster — posted to Instagram and Twitter.

After the celebrities failed to ignite #sharethebay during their stay, the tag trended for two days on Twitter, with hundreds of people questioning the concept.