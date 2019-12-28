The girl who refused to die
When Teniel Smit was born, her mother prayed that God would spare her daughter until Christmas — so she could have one photograph of her baby girl on a happy day.
Now, 18 years later, the teenager whose mother calls her a warrior has not only survived but thrived...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.