It’s my party and I’ll invite Spidey if I want to

PREMIUM

He wears a lot of spandex, he is super fit and he likes to sing and play the guitar.



Richard — or Spider-Man — is a man of many talents, but he never dreamed his superhero-for-hire business would take off as quickly as his alter ego’s reflexes...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.